Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $924.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post sales of $924.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.48 million. Cabot posted sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

