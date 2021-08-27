Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce sales of $3.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.70 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 344,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,473. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.80.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,593,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,655 shares of company stock worth $1,732,479. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.