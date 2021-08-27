Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

DDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $6,251,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.39. The company had a trading volume of 144,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,684. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $210.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

