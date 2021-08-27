Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 1,058,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

