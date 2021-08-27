Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

