Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $82.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.03 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $325.14 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 113,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,742. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $860.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.