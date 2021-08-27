Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $453.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. 19,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,526. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,989.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

