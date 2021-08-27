Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.06.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

