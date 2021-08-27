Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $16.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.89 million and the highest is $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

