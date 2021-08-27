Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $221.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $909.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.40 million to $931.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $903.96 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $950.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

