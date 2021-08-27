Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $234.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after buying an additional 511,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

