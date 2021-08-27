Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $20.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.59 million and the lowest is $20.11 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,660. The company has a market cap of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140,102 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

