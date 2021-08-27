Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Livent posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,952,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

