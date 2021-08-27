Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

