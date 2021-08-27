Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report $94.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.70 million and the highest is $95.14 million. Yext reported sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $383.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 201,341 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 70.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 281,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 14,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,347. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

