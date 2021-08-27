Zacks Investment Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

