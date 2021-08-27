Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.