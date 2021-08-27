Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.95 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

