Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

