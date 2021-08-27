Zacks Investment Research Lowers CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDK. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $40.97 on Monday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

