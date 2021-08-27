Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

GECC stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

