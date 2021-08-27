Zcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,238.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.31 or 0.06715197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.30 or 0.01294195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00360675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00128690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.24 or 0.00647276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00331469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00311699 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

