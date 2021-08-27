Zebi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,308.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $51,308.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00127415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.98 or 0.98363191 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.00996744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.93 or 0.06647844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,052,684,013 coins and its circulating supply is 791,368,315 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

