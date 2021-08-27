Zelwin (ZLW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $957,901.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for $6.90 or 0.00014805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $499.12 million and approximately $957,901.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00744529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00097804 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,291,064 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.