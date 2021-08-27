Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0326 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $738,284.59 and $8,464.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

