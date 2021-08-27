ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

