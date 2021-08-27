Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 1,266,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,157,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

