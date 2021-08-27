ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.65 on Friday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIXI. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZIX by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

