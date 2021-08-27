Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

