Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 11.3% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares traded up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 113,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,224,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.41.
In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,862,500 shares of company stock worth $3,149,063. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
