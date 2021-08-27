Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 11.3% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares traded up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 113,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,224,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,862,500 shares of company stock worth $3,149,063. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 241.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the second quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zomedica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,881,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 447,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

