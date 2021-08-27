Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $360.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.40. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

