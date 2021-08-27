Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 22,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.