Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,577 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,774 shares of company stock worth $46,090 and have sold 533,820 shares worth $14,080,017. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.