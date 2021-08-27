Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOL opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

