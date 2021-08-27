Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,831 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RETA shares. boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,498 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

