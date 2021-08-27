Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 117 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE:AMG opened at $168.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.48. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.