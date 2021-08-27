Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 254 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Omnicell by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $154.64 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

