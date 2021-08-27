Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,266 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

