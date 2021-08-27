Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 679 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Post were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.08.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.