Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 91 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

