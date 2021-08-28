$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

VNTR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 211,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,255. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

