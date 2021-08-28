-$0.07 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Express reported earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,344 shares of company stock valued at $720,627. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 607.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 2,372.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Express by 699.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 444,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 389,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $427.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

