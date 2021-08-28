$0.09 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $44.22. 290,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,656. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

