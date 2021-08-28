-$0.15 EPS Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.05. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after buying an additional 116,872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

