$0.32 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BRKL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 199,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

