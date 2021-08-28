-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 32,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,758. The firm has a market cap of $249.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.