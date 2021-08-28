$0.78 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 405,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,484. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,524.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,545 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.