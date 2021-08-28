0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Cap of $26.26 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and $300,018.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055795 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

