$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $8.11 on Friday, hitting $230.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,956. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.45.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

