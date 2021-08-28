$1.21 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.